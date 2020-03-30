WATCH: Mama Owl In Midtown Tulsa Incubates Eggs
A mama barred owl is incubating two eggs in a midtown Tulsa neighborhood, and we're all invited to watch.
Jennifer Harmon is founder of Barred Owls of Midtown Tulsa, an organization started by her and her husband. But she tells News On 6 that the group has long since morphed into an international collaboration of neighbors and researchers studying urban barred owls.
So, let's meet our owls.
The mother is named Laura-Jeanne, and the father is Owlbert. Longtime News On 6 viewers will remember Owlbert from his relationship with Sofie the Owl. Sofie died in 2018.
Harmon tells us that Laura-Jeanne the Owl is expected to incubate her eggs until sometime between April 22-27.
And we're told that when Owlbert stops by the nest, he and Laura-Jeanne carry on quite the conversation. In case you were wondering, Laura-Jeanne is named for actors Laura Linney and Jeanne Tripplehorn, who is from Tulsa.
Watch the livestream below, and be sure to like them on their Facebook page here!