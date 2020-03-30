News
Tulsa Artist Displays Work For Neighbors Stuck At Home
A Tulsa artist is sharing her talents with her neighbors.
Linda Dunbar is putting her paintings in front of her house for people to look at as they walk around the Patrick Henry neighborhood. She says it helps put a smile on people’s faces.
"In fact, my husband and I get, I think, more out of it watching people react and standing in front of our window it gives us something to look forward to," said Dunbar.
Dunbar says she is painting every day to keep up her spirits.