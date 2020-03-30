Tulsa Homeless Shelters Practice Social Distancing Amid State's Coronavirus Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - Homeless shelters in Tulsa are doing their best to make sure social distancing happens inside their facilities.
"We are using the best practices here to make sure that people that come to the mission are taken care of and don’t get sick," said Rev. Steve Whitaker, the CEO and senior pastor at John 3:16 Mission.
With recent concerns about such large groups of people, shelters hope the city and county step in soon to help provide other places for the homeless.
Whitaker said they're only bringing in 50 people at a time, along with making sure to clean their facility at least twice a day.
The city and county have been working closely with John 3:16 Mission and the Tulsa Day Center to find alternative places for the homeless.
Mack Haltom, the executive director for the Tulsa Day Center said the city and county are open to using the old Juvenile Justice Center near Gilcrease Museum Road to help alleviate some of the overcrowding.
"It's not a great place to be at, but it is designed to be a day shelter and a night shelter as well," said Whitaker.
Acquiring hotels rooms is another option the city and county is open to. Whitaker said there still is no solution for homeless who are tested positive for the virus.