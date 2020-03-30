Oklahoma's Social Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Hurts Crucial Routines Of Those With Autism
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Social restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) are changing many aspects of daily life for children and young adults with autism.
An Oklahoma mother of two boys that have autism said the change in their day-to-day schedule has created a lot of anxiety for the family, but they're trying to make it their new normal.
"My house is not school, and mom is not his teacher," DeLyn Richardson said.
Richardson said her two sons, 12-year-old Adrian and 9-year-old Cameron, have autism. She said their typical day has been thrown out the window, which can cause issues.
"We're trying to keep everything with our kids as normal as possible, and it's impossible," Richardson said.
Adrian and Cameron typically have a rigid daily schedule and activities like soccer and Boy Scouts on their calendar, but those are now canceled.
Stacey Weddington with Autism Oklahoma said for kids on the spectrum, routine is everything. She said lack of routine often creates anxiety.
"Our kids have seen their routines turned upside-down," Weddington said.
Richardson said she's also concerned about getting the groceries her family needs, since her son Cameron will only eat about ten different foods.
"It's difficult to get the items that he eats," she said.
She said it's important to check in on parents that have kids with autism, because they could use the help.
Weddington said Autism Oklahoma has resources available like virtual meetings, bedtime stories and craft kits and are ready to help.
"Just keep trying and don't give up," Weddington said. "Reach out any way you can."
With Autism Oklahoma's largest fundraising event of the year postponed due to COVID-19, they're asking for people to donate. You can find a link to that by clicking here.