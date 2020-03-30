Reasor's is still open. In fact, grocery stores are some of the few places you can still go. Each grocery store has come up with their own guidelines on how grocery shopping will change for employees and customers because of COVID-19. Reasor's is asking customers to social distance, to stay 6 feet (two shopping carts) apart from other shoppers. They have opened their stores to at-risk shoppers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and said they are sanitizing and cleaning even more than normal.