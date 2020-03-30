Counties Around Oklahoma Reschedule, Rescind Elections For Social Distancing Measures
Just a week before local elections are set to take place around Oklahoma, some counties are already rescheduling them or rescinding them due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
Local officials made their decisions after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an election emergency for local elections being held in 74 counties on April 7th. Officials said it’s to help flatten the curve.
Tulsa County had four school board elections scheduled for Berryhill, Collinsville, Tulsa and Union Public Schools on April 7. There were also three bond issues for Keystone Public Schools, Berryhill Public Schools and for the city of Jenks. Because of COVID 19, the Oklahoma State Election Board secretary declared an election emergency.
"Elections are very much the backbone of this country, but first and foremost our challenge is to protect the safety of our workers and to protect the safety of the voters," said Gwen Freeman, secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board.
Because of the emergency declaration, four Tulsa County school boards decided to reschedule their elections to June 30, and the three bond issues were rescinded.
"We obviously don't want them to endanger their health. We don't want the voters congregated in the area that is small or that would have to defy CDC guidelines," said Freeman.
In Wagoner County, the sales tax election in Coweta was cancelled.
The Rogers County election board said the Inola, Sequoyah, and Oologah schools have all postponed their board elections to June 30 as well.
"This whole thing has been unprecedented on so many levels. None of us could've expected that," said Julie Dermody, secretary of the Rogers County Election Board.
Communities across Oklahoma are trying their best to stay away from one another and help flatten the curve.
"I don't think any of us could've fathomed this kind of a thing happening. Everything that we are doing right now is uncharted territory," said Dermody.
The Oklahoma State Election Board said there has been no decision about postponing the November election.