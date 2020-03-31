Owasso City Council To Hold Emergency Meeting Tuesday
There are now 481 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma, and Tulsa County has 65 cases.
17 people have died across the state due to the virus.
With the number of cases increasing, more northeastern Oklahoma are making plans to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone living in the City of Jenks is now under a Safer at Home order which went into effect at Midnight Tuesday.
The order is similar to ones in other cities, like Tulsa.
It means Jenks residents should stay at home unless they're leaving for essential trips, like going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or if you have an essential job.
The Jenks order is in place until April 16th.
Meanwhile, the Owasso City Council will be holding an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss possible action related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owasso could also decide to impose a Safer at Home order.
The council meeting will be limited to just 40 attendees to practice physical distancing, but they will have a live stream of the meeting on YouTube.
Tuesday's meeting in Owasso is at 4 p.m.