Some showers will linger for the next hour or two across part of northern and eastern OK before our system quickly exits the region. Northeast winds from 10 to 15 mph will be likely with lows this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower or mid 60s along with morning clouds thinning by later this afternoon with some sun and clearing sky into the evening. Wednesday should end up being the best weather day of the week despite breezy south winds before our next system begins to impact the area Thursday into Friday with a cold front bringing colder weather back to the state Friday afternoon and evening as temps drop from the 60s into the mid-40s by late afternoon. Some locations near or west of I-35 may experience another light freeze Saturday morning while temps across northeastern OK remain in the upper 30s. Saturday appears to be the best weekend day coming up as we may see additional showers or storms Sunday.