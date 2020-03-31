Morning Showers; Cooler Temperatures Return To Green Country
Some showers will linger for the next hour or two across part of northern and eastern OK before our system quickly exits the region. Northeast winds from 10 to 15 mph will be likely with lows this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower or mid 60s along with morning clouds thinning by later this afternoon with some sun and clearing sky into the evening. Wednesday should end up being the best weather day of the week despite breezy south winds before our next system begins to impact the area Thursday into Friday with a cold front bringing colder weather back to the state Friday afternoon and evening as temps drop from the 60s into the mid-40s by late afternoon. Some locations near or west of I-35 may experience another light freeze Saturday morning while temps across northeastern OK remain in the upper 30s. Saturday appears to be the best weekend day coming up as we may see additional showers or storms Sunday.
As the system exits early this morning, a surface ridge of high pressure will impact our weather later this evening into early Wednesday as we dry out and see a little sunshine. The ridge quickly moves east tomorrow morning with gusty south winds developing by midday to afternoon tomorrow from 20 to near 30 mph. Wednesday afternoon highs should reach at least the lower 70s and we’re shooting for the mid-70s in a few locations. The next upper level wave will develop out of a southwest flow pattern by Thursday setting the stage for some active weather Thursday and Friday.
At this hour, the thinking for Thursday and Friday hasn’t changed much from yesterday morning. A dry line will become established across far western OK Thursday afternoon with most of eastern OK situated with increasing low-level moisture. A few showers or storms should develop but the overall coverage will be low. Thursday night into Friday morning a stronger upper level system will eject across the northern plains while driving a surface front southward across Oklahoma. A few showers and storms will be likely through the morning to midday followed by another decent cool-down. The data this morning suggest most activity may be postfrontal Friday midday due to another layer of warm air aloft suppressing surface-based storms ahead of the front. We reserve the right to amend this portion of the forecast, but this morning’s data would not support a large severe weather threat for this system despite some pretty hefty moisture profiles right along the boundary Friday morning and midday.
Friday may start in the 60s but drop into the 40s by late in the afternoon with north winds and chilly weather. The drop has continued to be consistent in the data and we’ve inverted our temp for Friday, meaning the warmer readings will be expected for the first half of the day with colder weather for the afternoon. The pattern next week appears to support more active weather.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone