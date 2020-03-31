Governor Stitt Says Restock of PPE Expected in Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma expects a restock on personal protective equipment from the federal government.
The governor gave an update on Facebook Sunday night and shared a video of him visiting the states stockpile of PPE equipment. He said hospitals statewide have an 11 day supply.
But some nurses and doctors tell News On 6 right now they're having to reuse gear. They said they receive one mask to use per day, some even said they've had to reuse protective equipment for much longer.
Governor Stitt said in the video the state is getting more PPE supplies from the federal government through the Strategic National Stockpile.
He also said Oklahoma is also expecting more big shipments.
“I just wanted to know and see exactly what we have as backup so we can deliver that to our hospitals as they need it and as they become short of PPE. So it’s great that we have this in,” said Governor Stitt.
The governor said he has a team working around the clock every day to get supplies for the state.