565 Total Coronavirus Cases, 23 Virus-Related Deaths Reported In Oklahoma, OSDH Reports
A total of 565 positive coronavirus cases are in the state and a total of 23 deaths have been reported due to the virus, OSDH said Tuesday.
Six more deaths were reported on Tuesday.
Three deaths were reported in Oklahoma County; a man in the 50 to 64 age group, a woman in the 50 to 64 age group and a man in the age group 65 or older.
One man older than 65 died in Canadian County, one man older than 65 died in Muskogee County, and one man older than 65 died in Wagoner County.
As of Tuesday, 177 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the virus.
The age range for patients is 0 to 95 with the median age being 58.
Four children ages 0 to 4 are confirmed patients; eight children ages 5 to 17 are confirmed cases; 91 patients are ages 18 to 35; 108 patients are ages 36 to 49; 155 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 199 patients are ages 65 and older.
The breakdown of cases are 290 are female patients and 275 are male. So far, 14 males and 9 females have died from the virus.
The total of affected counties are 47. Non-essential businesses have been temporarily shut down due to Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order.
Oklahoma County still has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases with 155. Tulsa County is second with 83 cases. Cleveland County is third with 65 cases.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|4
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|1
|0
|Caddo
|1
|0
|Canadian
|19
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|4
|0
|Choctaw
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|65
|6
|Comanche
|15
|0
|Cotton
|1
|0
|Craig
|1
|0
|Creek
|21
|1
|Custer
|4
|0
|Delaware
|7
|0
|Garfield
|2
|0
|Garvin
|6
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0
|Kay
|24
|0
|Latimer
|1
|0
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Logan
|4
|0
|Love
|1
|0
|Mayes
|4
|0
|McClain
|3
|0
|Muskogee
|8
|1
|Noble
|4
|0
|Nowata
|5
|0
|Oklahoma
|155
|7
|Okmulgee
|3
|0
|Osage
|16
|0
|Ottawa
|7
|0
|Pawnee
|15
|1
|Payne
|15
|0
|Pittsburg
|2
|0
|Pontotoc
|5
|0
|Pottawatomie
|5
|0
|Rogers
|3
|0
|Seminole
|1
|0
|Sequoyah
|2
|1
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|83
|3
|Wagoner
|10
|2
|Washington
|21
|0
|Total
|565
|23
As of Tuesday morning, 1,229 tests came back negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday, March 24.
Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
