Walmart To Start Additional Health, Safety Procedures Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
Walmart said in a news release that it will start implementing new health and safety procedures with its employees due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Officials said the company has decided to "begin taking the temperature" of employees when they come work and will ask them some health screening questions as well.
Walmart officials said if an employee has a temperature of 100 degrees they will be "paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary."
Officials added that employee cannot return to work until they are fever free for a minimum of three days.
Along with temperature checks, Walmart said it will have gloves and masks for employees who want to wear them "as supplies permit."
Walmart officials said these steps are in addition to the CDC guidelines that the company is already following.
