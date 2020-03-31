News
Tulsa Police Limiting Traffic Call Response Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are restricting the number of calls they are going on due to COVID-19.
They say they’re doing this to follow social distancing guidelines until the stay at home order is lifted. Like "Operation Slick Streets" officers will only respond to injury accidents and calls where a suspect is present.
“We still get calls for service and there are still folks who are opportunists that are looking for any opportunity that they can so we have to be there to prevent that,” aid TPD Mingo Valley Division Capt. Walter Busby.
If you need to fill out a traffic report form, you can find them online or at the nearest QuikTrip.