FDA Gives Emergency Approval To Malaria Drugs For Coronavirus (COVID-19) Care
Tuesday, March 31st 2020, 1:30 PM CDT
Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C - The Food and Drug Administration granted "emergency use authorization" to two malaria drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.
The drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are potential COVID-19 treatments but FDA officials say clinical testing is not complete. The emergency use authorization only applies to the supply of these two drugs in the Strategic National Stockpile. The emergency use authorization will not affect patients seeking the drugs from their local pharmacies.