Reviews Website Will Pay People To Watch Disney+ While Social Distancing
Tuesday, March 31st 2020, 4:17 PM CDT
ORLANDO, Florida - If you're a mega Disney fan, then this could be the perfect self-isolation activity for you.
Disney+ Plus wants to select 10 Disney fans at random to receive $200 and a year-long subscription to Disney-plus. If you're selected, all you have to do is watch your favorite Disney movie.
The company says they hope this will encourage people to stay at home during the pandemic. For how to apply, CLICK HERE