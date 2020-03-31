News
Rogers Co. Deputies Arrest Woman Accused Of Stabbing Daughter With Screwdriver
Tuesday, March 31st 2020, 4:52 PM CDT
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies arrested a woman after she was accused of stabbing her 15-year-old daughter in the chest with a powered screwdriver.
Deputies said Karina Jackson was angry with her daughter because she forgot a piece of laundry in their washer. The victim said Jackson also punched her and split her lip.
During an interview, deputies said the victim described years of verbal and physical abuse.