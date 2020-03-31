Wagoner County Sheriff's Office In Need Of Supplies For State's Coronavirus Outbreak
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is making it a priority to keep its front-line workers healthy, so they can continue to help citizens.
Sheriff Chris Elliott said they are getting any supplies they can get their hands on, but they currently only have enough masks to give each deputy one and that's it.
Elliott said his office is finding ways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with limited resources.
He said they must keep their own healthy so they can serve the community.
"You have to have law enforcement, you have to have fire protection, and you have to have someone who can drive an ambulance,” said Sheriff Elliott.
Elliot said they've searched everywhere for supplies, but there's nothing to buy, so they're having to make do with what they have.
Elliott said all employees have their temperature checked before they report to work and there's no fingerprinting currently being allowed in the jail.
All deputies are wearing masks and doing physical distancing in the field.
"I’ve encouraged my deputies not to go into someone’s house unless you absolutely have to,” said Elliott. “We are not exchanging paperwork with the public unless we absolutely have to. If you have front-line people starting to get sick with this illness, it could put the county at risk."
Elliot said people in Wagoner County have been sewing masks for his staff.
He said above all else, the one thing people can do to help is stay home.
"We are going to stand on our own two feet. We're going to fight this problem and stand shoulder to shoulder. We are going to win this battle against this virus,” said Elliott.
If anyone has supplies they wish to donate, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.