Oklahomans Without Employment Amid State's Coronavirus Outbreak Worry About Rent
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma companies being shut down in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing rent concerns for people.
Tracy Streich, a broker at Renters Place said not to let the coming stimulus check from President Trump get your hopes up about April's rent because it still isn't here.
Streich manages about 600 homes and said the virus has caused his business to ease up a bit on the late fees.
"We are starting to get notices from our people that they lost their jobs and they might have trouble paying," Streich said.
Streich believes the lack of evictions going on has renters believing a bit of disinformation.
"That might be true with the courts closed, but that doesn't mean there won't be evictions again,” Streich said.
With no income at the moment, Kcharle Baltimore hopes her landlord will show a little grace.
"I hope we don't have to pay rent until they find out how long this will be,” Baltimore said.
The care act money is coming, but we don't know exactly when.
Streich said if you will have trouble paying the full amount tomorrow, it's best to show effort that you do want to pay.