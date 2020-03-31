Today Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie signed a Shelter at Home Executive Order.

"Today I signed an Executive Order with provisions pertaining to all ages for the City of Bixby. This is a Shelter at Home Order that is meant to save lives in our community! If you are an employer listed as an essential business please take all precautions to protect your employees and your patrons by maintaining at least 6’ of distance and sanitizing to whatever extent possible. If you need to leave your home for an essential item, please consider the necessity before taking the entire family to do so. We do not expect the peak of this virus to reach our a City for another couple of weeks and the situation will only progress in the meantime. Please do what you can to prevent the spread of this virus in our community. Also, please keep an eye out for our elderly and those who need an extra hand during this time. This is a temporary situation that will pass. Lives will be disrupted as well as businesses. There will also be good things that come out of this as well. We will take this situation day by day at this time and adapt as we must." - Brian Guthrie

