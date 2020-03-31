Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond has issued a Shelter in Place order for all Broken Arrow residents, effective at noon, Wednesday, April 1, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on many personal observations this past week and feedback received from the City Council members and the community, I have made two determinations,” Thurmond said. “First, what we are currently doing is not enough to slow the spread of the virus. Secondly, some of our essential businesses, especially those that are bigger box stores, are not doing enough to stop the spread.”

For these reasons, Thurmond expanded on the City’s Emergency Proclamation made on March 19 in order to reduce community spread of the virus. The new order requires all residents to stay at home except for those that are working at essential jobs or taking care of essential needs.

Under the amended emergency proclamation:

Residents can still go out for essential trips such as buying groceries or gas, picking up prescriptions, medical care, or caring for a loved one, including pets.

Non-essential businesses must remain closed. Essential businesses that are open include grocery stores and restaurants, which are using ONLY drive-thru, delivery, or inside or curbside pickup.

Everyone must practice social distancing while making those essential trips.

It is imperative everyone follow the social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

City-owned parks and open spaces remain accessible. Certain amenities and playgrounds are closed. Golf courses remain open but will be closed if they do not comply.

“On behalf of the Council and Administration, I’m asking everyone to stay home and do your part,” Thurmond said. “This is a serious situation and it is time to take unprecedented action.”

The City will begin increased communication to residents through its automated city-wide phone call system. Residents can sign up for that service at BrokenArrowOK.gov/news.

The Mayor also directed City Manager Michael Spurgeon to notify all stores still open that they must adhere to the Governor’s executive order and the CDC business guidelines on social distancing in the workplace.

“If in fact there is not compliance, I am prepared to take an ordinance to the City Council for consideration at the April 7th meeting for additional business restrictions,” Thurmond said.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, as of March 31, Oklahoma has 565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (up from 106 a week ago), with 23 deaths. In Tulsa County, there have been 83 (up from 12 a week ago) confirmed cases with 3 deaths. Wagoner County has seen 10 confirmed cases with 2 deaths.

The mayor also recognized the efforts of healthcare workers and City employees.

“On behalf of the City Council and City Manager, I want to thank the doctors, nurses, health professionals, paramedics and all the other folks that are on the front lines fighting COVID-19, Thurmond said. “We appreciate all that you are doing for us! I’d also like to the thank all the City employees who have worked tirelessly to keep our great community running during the pandemic. Having clean water, flushing toilets, trash picked up, safe streets and exceptional Police and Fire service are things we sometimes take for granted. But at times like these we realize how important these services are.”