Bethany Police Investigate After Apparent Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Injured
Three people are dead and one person was injured in an apparent murder-suicide early Wednesday in Bethany, police said.
Officers were called about 1 a.m. to an OnCue at Northwest 39th Expressway and N Rockwell Avenue.
According to authorities, an OnCue employee called police after a gunshot victim came into the store.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered three people, two women and a man, were dead nearby.
Investigators said it appears a husband shot his estranged wife, her mother, and a friend before shooting and killing himself. The wife and mother were killed. The friend was shot in the rear.
Shamara Myers, 32, and Limbusha Fields, 48, were identified as the women who were killed. Aymondray Myers, Sr., 32, as identified as the man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The injured man was taken to OU Medical Center. He was treated and released. He was identified as 39-year-old Victor Gilliam.
Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects in this case.
This is a developing story.