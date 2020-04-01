By Friday morning the main trough is influencing most of the intermountain region and the central plains with a surface cold front rapidly dropping from Kansas into northern OK by Friday morning to midday. A stronger belt of mid-level winds will also be displaced well south of the region, mostly across central Texas by Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of this boundary, low level moisture reaching the lower 60 dew points will be near to the southeast of Tulsa, with higher chances along and south of the Red River. Regardless, as this front rolls across the area, temps will take a dive with gusty north winds by afternoon and evening. Our readings may start in the lower 60s Friday morning but drop into the lower 40s by afternoon. Some locations west of the I-35 corridor could be near freezing Saturday morning. We’re anticipating some clouds near the eastern sections that may keep us in t eh upper 30s to lower 40s. This still may change.