What To Do If You Can't Pay Rent Due To Coronavirus
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Monday is the first day of the month and rent is due for many Oklahomans who are now out of work and can't pay.
But right now, you won't get evicted if you can't pay your rent. Tulsa County currently has a moratorium on evictions.
Under the order, this means no eviction hearings can be held until the courts re-open. This means if you get an eviction notice, it is illegal.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said last week that if you get an eviction or foreclosure notice, don't move out until you are told to do so by a court or law enforcement official.
If you have questions or need legal assistance, Oklahoma still has its helpline up and running. The helpline can be reached by dialing 211.
Experts said even if you can't pay today, the best thing to do is to communicate with your landlord.
Below are the federal guidelines for the CARES Act Evictions Moratorium just passed into law.