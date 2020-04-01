Jenks Public Schools To Hold Special Meeting, Distance Learning Details Expected
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Public Schools is holding a special meeting Wednesday and is expected to release new details on its remote learning plans as students will finish the rest of the school year from home.
The Jenks School Board is scheduled to meet via video conference at noon, and you can watch it on the Jenks Facebook page.
The agenda shows a district administrator is expected to present a plan for distance learning at that time.
The district has already built a distance learning page on its website where it breaks down content by grade level and includes sections for tech support and family resources.
The web page said content links will not be available until April 6th.
The school year is not canceled even though kids are having to stay home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Districts across northeastern Oklahoma are having to come up with similar learning plans, and they are still putting those plans together.