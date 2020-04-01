Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impacts 2020 Census
TULSA, Oklahoma - April 1st is Census Day, a day to promote participation in the 2020 census, but the COVID-19 crisis is disrupting the Census count.
Nearly 35-percent of the nation's households have responded since homes began receiving invitations to complete the 2020 census in mid-March.
Door-to-door census deliveries to millions of homes are on hold until at least April 15 to protect the health and safety of census staff and the public.
The need for an accurate count ensures communities get political representation and federal dollars for roads, schools, emergency services and money that can help during a crisis.
The official deadline to respond is August 14 and the Census Bureau says it's never been easier to respond.
People can submit responses online, over the phone or by mail, without having to meet with a census taker.
"It's no better time to do it, we're all essentially quarantined,” said respondent Jim Dobyns. "It's an important civic duty right on par with voting."
Despite this unprecedented time and its many challenges, the Census Bureau insists it will meet the deadline, mandated by the constitution to make sure everyone gets counted.