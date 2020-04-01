Broken Arrow Shelter In Place Order Begins Wednesday
More local communities are now asking people to stay at home to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Starting at noon Wednesday, Broken Arrow will be under a Safer At Home order.
Broken Arrow's Shelter in Place order is similar to others.
It means residents of Broken Arrow must stay home unless leaving for essential trips to places like the grocery store, pharmacy, or medical appointments.
Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond said it's clear not enough is being done to slow the spread of the virus.
In a statement Broken Arrow's mayor said "I'm asking everyone to stay home and do your part. This is a serious situation, and it is time to take unprecedented action."
Broken Arrow's order begins Wednesday at noon and lasts until at least April 30th.