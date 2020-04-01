News
OSBI Investigating Cleveland Homicide
Wednesday, April 1st 2020, 11:40 AM CDT
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - The OSBI says it's investigating after a 60-year-old man was found dead inside his home on Monday evening.
The OSBI says there were obvious signs of trauma on Randall Madewell's body and that his vehicle is also missing.
It's described as a 1994 blue Chevrolet conversion van with a luggage rack and Oklahoma tag AQS-562.
If you have any information about the murder or know where that vehicle is you're asked to call the OSBI.