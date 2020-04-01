Tulsa Extends Stay-At-Home Order To April 30
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said his Safer at Home order for Tulsa residents now extends through April 30 after following federal guidance.
The extension means people of all ages in Tulsa must stay home unless they're conducting essential business.
It also prohibits all public events, private events and social gatherings.
And Tulsa Police are enforcing the order, even handing out citations to people who repeatedly violate it.
Bynum said all of the models he has seen, shows our healthcare system will be overwhelmed if the community does not follow these strict guidelines.
"If you don't need to be out for food, for your health, or for essential work then you should be home,” said Bynum. “That is the one sentence explanation of that order. And it is keeping in guidance we are receiving from public health experts about what we have to do to protect others during this event."
Bynum also announced the city is partnering with the county to help the homeless population.
He said they're working to secure funding to operate a temporary homeless shelter at the former Juvenile Justice Detention Center downtown.
This will allow the city to follow physical distancing guidelines, because right now, other shelters in town are at maximum capacity.
The city council will have a budget amendment tonight at their meeting to fund it.
"This is something that's incredibly important to protect amongst our most vulnerable Tulsans as we go through this event," said Bynum.
Bynum also announced a Resilience and Recovery Fund today, that will start as a $1.1 million no-interest loan program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
While the city funds the program, it'll actually be run by the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation.
They'll be accepting loan applications immediately and the George Kaiser Family Foundation will provide some technical support.
To qualify, a small business must have fewer than 50 full time employees, a revenue of less than $5 million last year, and proof that revenue has dropped at least 25 percent since February.
Businesses can receive up to $50 thousand dollars.
"We recognize that small business owners across the city have sacrificed tremendously to save lives in our community,” said Bynum. “It's important to us at the city of Tulsa that we be doing all we can to help them as they make those sacrifices to save lives in our city."
In addition to this program, Bynum said they're also looking at other economic response efforts they can do here locally.