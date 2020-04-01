Oklahoma's Coronavirus Outbreak Changes Procedures For Hospital Baby Deliveries
TULSA, Oklahoma - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has many expecting mothers concerned about how they'll deliver their babies.
Dr. Tracey Lakin said one support person will be allowed with the expecting mother in the delivery room and she doesn't expect that to change.
“That’s a once in a lifetime thing that we don’t want them to miss. Fortunately, it’s a happy thing in the midst of all of this," said Lakin.
She said there is good news for new and expecting mothers.
“This does not appear to cross the placenta; it doesn’t appear to be passed in breast milk. So, moms who have it or even if they have had it can still breastfeed," said Lakin.
She said the biggest change new mothers will notice while in the hospital are the empty waiting rooms and staff wearing more personal protective equipment.
“We’re wearing masks with face shields where we may not have done that before and everyone else like the nurses and anyone else who is in the room will also have a mask," said Lakin.
She said expecting mothers will still be able to use birthing balls and other pain management options.
“If people want an epidural, they can have an epidural. If they are wanting to not have pain medicine and do it without intervention, that’s fine too," said Lakin.
She also said across the country, in an effort to limit the number of hospital trips, women are being given the option to control their environment by inducing after 39 weeks. She said it is still considered safe for both the mom and baby.
“Some people are offering that as an option for people who want to be induced because we know they’re well right now and we know it’s going to get worse. If they’re close to delivery and if they’re favorable for induction than that’s definitely an option," said Lakin.
Lakin said most offices are not allowing visitors with patients during routine checkups throughout the pregnancy. She said that means spouses and other family members are hearing the baby's heartbeat for the first time through Facetime instead of in person.