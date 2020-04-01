Jenks Schools Releases Distance Learning Plan
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Public Schools released its distance learning plan Wednesday, including possibly ending the school year on May 15th, although that date is not official.
Jenks school leaders and board members met virtually to talk about the district's distance learning plan for the next six weeks.
"Essentially we are taking Jenks Public Schools and redesigning everything we do,” Superintendent Stacey Butterfield said in the Zoom meeting, which was streamed on Facebook Live.
Butterfield said the district started putting together a pandemic infectious disease response plan 15 years ago.
"Fortunately for us, we had that in place and we pulled that out somewhere around the last week of February and a small group us began following that plan as part of our response,” she said.
Starting Monday April 6, students and parents will be able to go to the school district's website to find resources and assignments for each grade level.
The board said teachers will have daily office hours.
"We know this is not the way any of us envisioned ending the school year,” Butterfield said.
The district said 7-12 graders already have their Chromebooks at home. Fifth and sixth graders will use their own devices at home for some work.
If a family does not have internet access, parents can pick up paper packets for their children every Monday between 9:00 a.m. and noon on the east side of the Jenks Math and Science Center.
Those packets are meant for Pre-K through sixth grade students.
Jenks Public Schools said it will figure out different delivery options for 7-12 graders with no internet access.
During the board meeting Associate Superintendent Lisa Muller outlined some expectations for each grade level, emphasizing not everything has to be online.
"For instance, maybe at the lower, early childhood level, sorting coins and looking at money value and things along those lines. Things that can be done at home with very little to no technology,” Muller said.
The enrollment center will be open next week for limited hours, giving an opportunity to get a few things done if students need to withdraw, enroll, or get official records.
The board said breakfast and lunch will be available through the rest of the school year.
If students left personal belongings in school buildings that must be picked up, the board said parents should reach out to the school’s principal.