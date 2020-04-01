VFW, Food Bank Of Eastern Okla. Give Away Food To Veterans
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - The VFW and Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma teamed up in Claremore Wednesday to give away 15,000 pounds of food to veterans in need.
All the cars in lined up at the Claremore Expo Center showed just how much need there is right now. The cars were filled with more than 100 veterans and their families, and they're getting food, thanks to the kindness of other veterans.
"You don't have to be affiliated with any of the organizations to come and get food. If you're a veteran in need, come and get food," said Bill Richey.
VFW Commander Bill Richey helps organize the food drive every month and says it not only helps the families get food they need but gives the volunteers purpose.
"It's just fun to be a part of giving back, that's something we all have to do. Otherwise we get lonely and depressed, but if you can give back to the community, it helps in a big way," Richey said.
This month, about 25 volunteers helped out. Folks from the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and the Rogers County Search and Rescue team also volunteered.
Major Coy Jenkins said they usually bring trustee inmates to help but were unable due to COVID-19 concerns.
"At this time, we are having to really screen everybody coming in and going out of that facility in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said Jenkins.
With concerns about COVID-19, organizers took extra precautions with rubber gloves and face masks hand made by other thoughtful volunteers.
Jenkins said now more than ever, it's important to find ways to help.
“I just would ask the community while they're going through this phase to try to find a way to assist their community. Don't disengage, but rather engage."
Organizers said they're at the Claremore Expo Center every three months, but they have events like this across Green Country monthly.