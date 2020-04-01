Coronavirus (COVID-19) Drive-Thru Testing Locations In Oklahoma
Several drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) locations have been set up in Oklahoma after an increase of cases.
The following is a list of places available for drive-thru testing provided by the Oklahoma Department of Health:
Comanche County Health Department
2 to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore, Lawton, OK
Contact: (580) 248-5890
Requirements:
- Must be 18 or older
- Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days
- Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Jackson County Health Department
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Western Oklahoma State College south parking lot, 2801 N Main Altus, OK
Contact: (580) 482-7308
Requirements:
- Must be 18 or older
- Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days
- Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Kay County Health Department
By appointment only
433 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601
Contact: (580) 762-1641
- COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.
- Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
- Photo ID required.
Pittsburg County Health Department
By appointment only
1400 E College Ave, McAlester, OK 74501
Contact: (918) 423-1267
- COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.
- Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
- Photo ID required.
Tulsa Health Department
By appointment only
Contact: (918) 582-9355
For vulnerable populations who are under- or uninsured, call the Tulsa Health Department first for a phone screening by public health professionals to determine eligibility.
If you are insured, please contact your health care provider for screening and testing.
- Specimen collection location is confidential and by appointment only.
- Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
- County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to collect a specimen sample.
Oklahoma County Health Department
Requirements:
- Oklahoma County residents must be screened first for COVID-19 by their medical provider and referred to the local drive-thru site for a test.
- County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to administer the test.
Woodward County Health Department
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Woodward County Event Center, 105A Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK
Contact: (580) 256-6416
Requirements:
- Must be 18 or older
- Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days
- Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.