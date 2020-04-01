Several drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) locations have been set up in Oklahoma after an increase of cases.

The following is a list of places available for drive-thru testing provided by the Oklahoma Department of Health:

Comanche County Health Department

2 to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore, Lawton, OK

Contact: (580) 248-5890

Requirements:

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days
  • Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

Jackson County Health Department

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Western Oklahoma State College south parking lot, 2801 N Main Altus, OK

Contact: (580) 482-7308

Requirements:

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days
  • Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

Kay County Health Department

By appointment only

433 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601

Contact: (580) 762-1641

  • COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.
  • Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
  • Photo ID required.

Pittsburg County Health Department

By appointment only

1400 E College Ave, McAlester, OK 74501

Contact: (918) 423-1267

  • COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.
  • Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
  • Photo ID required.

Tulsa Health Department

By appointment only

Contact: (918) 582-9355

For vulnerable populations who are under- or uninsured, call the Tulsa Health Department first for a phone screening by public health professionals to determine eligibility.

If you are insured, please contact your health care provider for screening and testing.

  • Specimen collection location is confidential and by appointment only.
  • Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
  • County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to collect a specimen sample.

Oklahoma County Health Department

Requirements:

  • Oklahoma County residents must be screened first for COVID-19 by their medical provider and referred to the local drive-thru site for a test.
  • County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to administer the test.

Woodward County Health Department

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Woodward County Event Center, 105A Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Contact: (580) 256-6416

Requirements:

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days
  • Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.