Tulsa Mayor Urges Religious Groups To Continue Practice Within Stay At Home Order Guidelines
TULSA, Oklahoma - Religious groups across Green Country are getting creative to adapt their services amid the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"We're not going to send the stormtroopers in and break up a religious practice. That's not Tulsa,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Every religious group we talked to said it is more important than ever for people to have a way to connect.
Victory Church is doing drive-in services. They partnered with a local radio station so families pull into the church parking lot, tune in, can listen to the sermon and hear the worship team – who performed on the church’s roof this past week.
"Still follow all of the rules. Have people stay in their cars and give out groceries to people in need," said Victory Church Pastor Paul Daugherty.
They aren’t the only ones making changes to their normal routines. Temple Israel is leaning on Zoom to help their congregation continue to connect. Islamic Society of Tulsa said they have been on lockdown for two weeks. They're using Facebook Live to post lectures and daily reminders.
"People can at least remain engaged and ask questions - at least have some connection," said Islamic Society of Tulsa Interim Outreach Director Kamran Abbasi.
There are some churches like, New Covenant Bible Church who have continued to do in-person services. They say they have asked older people to stay home and are asking families to use common sense. They say if you ride together as a family, you can sit together in the service. They say they are also asking families to sit in every other pew. For those who want to stay home, the church said they have a Facebook live option.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said it is important for all churches to do their best.
"They should be operating in the best interests of the lives and health of their members," said Bynum.