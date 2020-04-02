Gov. Stitt Extends 'Safer At Home' Order; More Drive-Thru Testing Being Added
As Thursday morning, there are 719 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the state of Oklahoma and 30 deaths.
In Tulsa County, there are 115 confirmed positive cases and 3 deaths.
The increase in cases is causing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to extend his Safer at Home order.
Governor Stitt said after seeing models showing the increasing cases of COVID-19, he's decided to extend the Safer at Home order until April 30th for all 77 Oklahoma counties.
The order means anyone 65 or older, or those with underlying health issues, should stay home.
It's important to note that in Tulsa Mayor Bynum is imposing his own order for everyone to stay home--not just those 65 and older.
State Health Commissioner Gary Cox said Oklahoma's labs are ready to process 13,000 COVID-19 tests.
To qualify for a test, you must have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, a cough, and shortness of breath or have been around someone who has tested positive.
Oklahoma now has 7 drive-thru testing sites ready across the state, including in Tulsa and Pittsburg Counties and will have 13 by the end of the week.