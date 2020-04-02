Gov. Stitt Announces Push For More Coronavirus Testing
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is announcing a big push on testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the state.
Governor Stitt said he's predicting a surge of new COVID-19 cases, and it could happen just weeks away.
With the rising number in Oklahoma, the governor said more testing is needed in our state.
The governor said his administration is working to get 13 mobile testing sites across the state by the end of the week.
Originally, there were only only four--in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, McAlester, and Ponca City.
There are now more sites open near Woodward, Altus, and Lawton.
The Governor is hitting on more testing and quicker turn around for people in the state. OSU is aiding in testing in Oklahoma.
Dr. Kayce Shurm, President of OSU Center for Health Sciences said "we ere doing testing, but we were having to send it out of state and this is an example of how Oklahomans can take care of Oklahomans. It gets tests turned around more quickly."
Governor Stitt said currently there around 13,000 COVID-19 test kits available.