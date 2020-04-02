Medical Marijuana Dispensaries See Increase In Sales During Coronavirus Outbreak
Some medical marijuana dispensary owners said they’re seeing a big increase in sales during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Research is still being done on if CBD could help fight the virus, but some dispensary owners said they’re seeing more customers coming in hoping it can help build their immune systems to deal with it.
Adam Haley owns American Shaman stores in Tulsa and Owasso, and he’s seen in a spike in sales the past couple of weeks.
He said their clients are trying to find ways to deal with the stress and anxiety from the COVID-19 outbreak.
“What customers are finding with CBD is that it helps them maintain good balance in their life both physically and mentally; it’s a very stressful time as well” said Haley.
It’s important to mention dispensaries are considered essential businesses here in Oklahoma.