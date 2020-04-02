5 El Reno Emergency Responders In Mandatory Quarantine
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Several El Reno first responders are quarantined after coming into contact with a potential COVID-19 patient.
The El Reno Tribune reports four police officers and one firefighter responded to a man possibly having a heart attack.
The town's fire chief told the tribune the man was unconscious and not breathing when officers and the firefighters got to the patient's house.
Emergency responders gave the man CPR, but he died at hospital.
The mayor told the tribune the issue is the man had a fever, so the medical examiner will perform a test to find out if the man had COVID-19.
The mayor told the tribune he expects the ME will have the test results by Friday.
Until then all five first responders are on a mandatory quarantine. If the test comes back positive the they'll remain in isolation for at least 14 days.