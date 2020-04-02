Tulsa Police Recover Four Stolen Vehicles, Arrest Four People
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police officers recovered four stolen vehicles and arrested four people in just a matter of hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Officers said all of the stolen vehicle cases were unrelated. They weren't running any kind of sting, instead they said it was just one of those nights where they were running tags and things fell into place.
"It's also been officers paying attention to their surroundings and paying attention to suspicious activity that they've observed in their beats,” said Lt. Brett Bilyeu.
Officers stopped and arrested Jesse Hickman Wednesday night near Admiral and Lewis after they learned he rented a U-Haul truck and never returned it.
They also arrested his passenger, Megan Broussard, who's accused of having meth in her purse.
Not long after, officers said they stopped two cars near Admiral and Sheridan that had been reported stolen.
Colby McGinnis and Daniel Munn were both booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
Early Thursday morning officers said they spotted a stolen truck near Admiral and Yale and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.
They said they set up a perimeter, but the driver got away in the stolen truck.
While they were looking for that truck, officers said they came across another stolen truck and tried to stop it as well, but said the driver sped off.
The TPD helicopter was up and followed the truck, which stopped near 7th and Memorial where officers said the driver and a passenger got out and ran.
“It’s my understanding that one suspect went one direction, the other one went the other and today was their lucky day,” said Bilyeu.
Officers recovered the truck, but don’t have a description of the suspects.