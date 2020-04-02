Coronavirus Inspires Fitness Buying Binge That Tops New Year's
Many Americans skipping their usual trips to the gym during the coronavirus outbreak face the challenge of staying fit at home. That's led to a spike in online orders for products like kettlebells, treadmills and stationary bikes.
Ecommerce sales of fitness equipment jumped 55% in a five-day period ending March 15 compared to sales earlier in the month, according to data from Adobe Analytics. The surge far exceeds even the increased demand that typically comes amid New Year's resolutions or before swimsuit season in the summer, Vivek Pandya, lead analyst with Adobe's digital insights team, told CBS MoneyWatch.
Last year, online sales of fitness equipment rose 70% from February to March. This year, by comparison, sales increased 535% during the same period, according to Adobe.
While all types of fitness products tracked by Adobe have seen strong demand, products like dumbbells and free weights were in greater demand than bulkier, pricier products like treadmills and rowing machines.
NordicTrack maker Icon Health & Fitness reported that sales of its interactive fitness equipment rose more than 200% since March 6 compared with the year-ago period.
The Logan, Utah-based company "saw the potential wave of sales when we saw significant increases in iFit subscriber usage from two countries that were already on lockdown a couple weeks ago: China, 300%-plus increase, and Italy, 250% increase in iFit usage," a spokesperson said by email. "Now we are seeing spiking iFit streaming workout usage in New York, Washington and California, all big population areas under lockdown."
Rival fitness-equipment maker Peloton Interactive declined to disclose any information on its sales or subscribers. But the company's share up are nearly 30% since March 12.