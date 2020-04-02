The boom in home equipment sales comes as gyms and other nonessential businesses across the country close to curb the spread of the pandemic. The virus has killed more than 4,300 Americans.

Gold's Gym, a fitness center chain with hundreds of locations across the country, in mid-March said it was closing company-owned facilities, while leaving the decision of whether to follow suit up to the individual franchise owners.

SoulCycle, which has closed its 99 studios in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., in now pitching its newest studio, dubbed "your home," on its website. In addition to leggings and other workout apparel, the company is taking pre-orders for its "at-home bike," which costs $2,500 and comes with a digital screen and technology for streaming fitness classes.

In Texas, Fighting Fit Boot Camp, a kickboxing studio in North Austin has reportedly switched to offering classes online through video chat and is selling members the freestanding punching bags used in the workouts, as well as renting them out on a platform called Ruckify.

"We've been having to adapt very quickly," Forrest Caudill, the studio's owner, told a local news outlet.

In Southampton, New York, one fitness facility had a novel approach to keeping members equipped, telling a local newspaper that those with unlimited memberships could request to have one of their 40 rowing machines delivered to their homes.