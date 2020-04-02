Special arrangements had to be made to fly to China and allow the plane to land. No one from the flight crew left the jet during the nearly three-hour stop and loading process so they wouldn't have to be quarantined in China for two weeks.

The original order was for 1.7 million masks, but only 1.2 million could fit on the plane, so the rest will be sent to Massachusetts soon in another shipment.

In addition to helping work out all the logistics and get through the red tape, the Kraft family paid $2 million, which came to half the cost of the masks.

Kraft and Baker also agreed to send 300,000 of them to New York to help that city fight COVID-19.

The flight is scheduled to land at Logan Airport Thursday afternoon.