Oklahoma Sets New Weekly Unemployment Record
Thursday, April 2nd 2020, 10:38 AM CDT

Aided by the shutdown of several companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, initial unemployment figures released Thursday reveal a new statewide weekly record.
According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, 44,970 Oklahomans applied for unemployment in the week ending March 28.
The 44,790 claims are more than double the claims made in the prior week (21,926), which itself was a record-setting week in Oklahoma.
Nationwide unemployment numbers reached unprecedented heights in the last week as well.
An additional 6.6 million people are now looking for work in the United States after more than 3 million Americans put in a new claim for unemployment in the prior week.