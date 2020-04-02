OU To Offer Online-Only Classes For Summer Session, Closes Some Residential Housing
The University of Oklahoma will offer online-only summer classes and will shut down the some residential housing until Aug. 1, the university announced Thursday.
All summer classes on the Norman campus will be online. Classes at the OU-Heath Sciences Center will be offered online and modifications are being made to clinical and community-based instruction. OU-Tulsa classes will be offered online and students will receive direct communications from their colleges in regard to both classes and clinical rotations.
OU announced it would transition all spring semester classes to be online-only instruction prior to spring break. This is while the state and the country practices social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residential housing at the Norman campus will be closed for the summer until Aug. 1. This does not apply to Kraettli or Traditions apartments.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.