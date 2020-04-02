Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order To Ensure Public School Support Staff Can Be Paid During Coronavirus Pandemic
Support staff for Oklahoma public schools can be paid for the remainder of the current contract despite schools being closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order to ensure support staff would continue getting paid during the pandemic.
This order affects nearly 41,000 Oklahomans.
“This remedy was urgently needed. I thank Gov. Stitt for taking this action to ensure certainty for the cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, teachers’ assistants and so many others whose work is critical to our schools,” state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a news release. “This executive order helps bring a measure of comfort and stability to these valued workers and their families and ensures our focus remains on public health and instruction through distance learning during this unprecedented crisis.”