Companies In Green Country Hiring Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Despite the record-high numbers of unemployment claims in Oklahoma, there are companies in Green Country looking for workers.
News On 6 checked on how Oklahoma's own businesses are hiring and helping during a critical time.
Companies, like AAON, Inc. haven't had to let employees go.
Instead, it's hiring people to fill orders for several multi-million-dollar projects in the fight against COVID-19.
While the COVID-19 pandemic forces many companies to close or lay off workers, this manufacturer of heating and cooling products is hiring.
AAON, Inc., with its national headquarters in Tulsa, has 1,900 employees here and wants to hire 100 more.
Sherry Bates, a human resources generalist at AAON, Inc., said the company welcomes all skills and can train anyone.
"We're seeing more backgrounds from the food industry,” said Bates. “We're seeing more people from industries we normally wouldn't see them from, and they are actually more apt, they're more eager to get to work."
Gary Fields, president of AAON, Inc., said the company's busy season is even busier after getting big orders this week for healthcare needs.
Fields says by the end of next week, AAON will ship 80 custom-built HVAC systems to New York for two temporary hospitals.
Some of the 50-ton units are on their way today.
"So that they can take the COVID patients to their hospital, where they have isolation facilities that are not so easy to replicate in a temporary manner, and their general-population type patients of less severity, they're able to take them to this temporary hospital," explained Fields.
Other companies are also looking for employees.
Rachel Hutchings with Workforce Tulsa said manufacturers, construction companies, big-box stores and social services are still hiring.
She said uncertain times could be a chance for some change and creativity.
"There are definitely online courses that could be taken,” said Hutchings. “And there are also companies that are looking at new ways of doing business."
For help with your job search through Workforce Tulsa, you can enroll online at http://workforcetulsa.com/ or call the office at (918) 796-1200.
According to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, other companies hiring include
Baptist Village Communities, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health, Petra Industries and others.
For a full list, visit https://oklahomaworks.gov/.