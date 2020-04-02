Montgomery County, Kansas Reports 6 Positive COVID-19 Cases, State Reports 552
COFFEYVILLE, Kansas - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a stay-at-home order this week, only allowing people to go out for essential things like food, medicine, doctors' visits or work.
Kansas has 552 positive cases of COVID-19. Thirteen people have died.
The Montgomery County Health Department said it saw it's first case of COVID-19 this past Saturday. As of Thursday, the health department reported six confirmed cases in the county.
Things are quiet in downtown Coffeyville as life slows down, but for the cattle at the livestock market, it’s just another Thursday.
“On a Thursday in Coffeyville, Kansas, this would be one of the most bustling places. It's not as bustling now as it might have been six to eight weeks ago,” Coffeyville Livestock Market Co-Owner Brian Little said.
Fewer people are hearing Little on the auctioneer's mic, as the only people allowed inside are buyers. It’s stark contrast to what Little is used to inside.
"The cafeteria is full of people and a lot of old timers come in and eat their breakfast and kinda shoot the bull for the day and then they'll come on in and watch a little bit of the sale,” Little said.
Down the street at Coffeyville Community Elementary School, Child Nutrition Director Pam Lane saw some familiar faces Thursday as families picked up breakfast and lunch.
"It's awesome,” Lane said. “Some of the kids that my department mentors came through yesterday or the day before and we got to run out and talk to them so that was great."
On the menu Thursday was a calzone with fruit and vegetables, and a turkey sandwich to save for Friday.
With each day that passes, Coffeyville Feed and Farm Supply Owner Dewayne Rosson stays busy, offering curbside pickup for his customers, who come from as far away as 50 miles out of town.
"We're awfully happy to have the customers we have,” Rosson said.
The health department said it just got more COVID-19 test kits Wednesday, and the administrator feels if they needed more, the state could provide.
Next week, the schools in Coffeyville will only be offering breakfast and lunch pickups on Mondays and Wednesdays. Families can pick up enough food for two days on Mondays, and three days’ worth of food on Wednesdays, to have enough for the whole week.
The district emphasizes the meals are not just for their students. Anyone age one to 18 can get a meal if they need one.