Broken Arrow Police Department Operational Changes Due to COVID-19

These changes are temporarily being made to protect the public and our employees during this time of crisis. The safety of our citizens and employees is our top priority.

Patrol Operations:

Officers will only respond to scenes as needed. This may be due to evidence collection or an in-progress call. For other police reports, officers are utilizing phones to make contact with reporting parities and victims. In addition, statements will be in the form of e-mails rather than paper copies.

Limited response protocol has been implement for traffic collisions. This means officers will no longer respond to property damage collisions unless there is a traffic hazard.

Officers are focusing patrol actives to neighborhoods, parks, and commercial areas of the City.

Citizens may see officers in a different uniform rather than the traditional police uniform. The "Class B" uniform is much easier to maintain and launder.

Any reduction in service or change in procedures will be explained to you by the officer. Please understand these changes ensure our officers remain healthy and safe during this time.

Dispatch/Call Center:

Enhanced call screenings.

Restricted access to call center and supplemental staff being trained and utilized.

Emergency is still 9-1-1. The non-emergency number is (918) 259-8400.

Jail Operations:

Jail population may be restricted to certain misdemeanor charges and felony charges.

Inmate visitation is suspended.

No outside items being accepted.

Only essential personnel allowed in jail.

The jail phone number is (918) 451-8352.

Records Division:

The walk-up window is closed to the public.

Open records requests can be filed, at no charge, through phone, email or fax. The following information will be required: Name/Address/Phone number/Email and Case number or location of the crime.

Phone-(918) 451-8302

Fax-(918) 451-8262

Email-BAPDRecords@Brokenarrowok.gov

Animal Control:

No surrenders or strays will be accepted.

Animal control will respond to sick, injured or vicious animals.

No outside donations will be accepted.

Routine animal control reports will be made via telephone and most paperwork will be through email.

If your animal is picked up by Broken Arrow Animal Control, it will be released to you through the garage of the Animal Shelter and impound fees will be waived.

Questions can be directed to (918) 259-8311.

Headquarters Division:

Criminal Investigation Division has been split into two different locations by squad. This is an effort to distance individuals while at work. Detectives are conducting as much as their work as is possible by phone.

The Training Center has suspended all organized training until further notice. The recruits graduating on April 9th will have their ceremonies rescheduled, with an augmented swearing in to make them compliant for the Field Training portion of their training.

The Training Center has also postponed testing for the 2020/2021 academy. The academy itself has also been postponed until further notice.

The Crime Prevention Specialist duties have been transferred to Officer Peale until further notice. The duties associated with this position have, for the most part, been suspended until further notice. Activities will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The CPA and those activities associated with it, Masters Class, Spanish Speaking etc. have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a date TBD.

Property/Evidence Room