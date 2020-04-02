Tulsa Police Department Makes Changes After Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police is now changing some of its operations, now that one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Wendell Franklin said they believe the officer got the virus while on duty.
He said they have about 20 more officers who have been quarantined.
Franklin said of those 20 or so officers, most of them don't have any symptoms.
He said even though these officers can't work right now, they have enough people to fill the gaps.
All the officers have personal protective equipment to use in the field, but it is in short supply.
Franklin said officers generally already work remotely in their patrol cars, but sometimes they must put their safety aside to serve the community.
"99 percent of our community, they will follow directions, they understand the urgency of this, but there is still that one percent population out there and they want to be the ones who test the system. That's what we are here for. That's why we go out and police every day,” said Franklin.
Franklin said he is proud of how Tulsa has responded but said the one thing people can do to help them the most, is just stay home.