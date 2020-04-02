Tulsa Public Schools Starts Virtual Learning Soon
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public School buildings are closed for the year, but the district said it's time for students to go back to school virtually.
Students and family members picked up Chromebooks at Will Rogers High School just days away from Tulsa Public School's official distance learning launch.
"We are going back to school, but we are doing school differently," said Danielle Neves, deputy chief of academics of Tulsa Public Schools. Monday, all TPS students will begin to login remotely to check in with their teachers, work on assignments, and submit their work.
"We are using phone calls. We are going to have live calls like this - where a group of students gets together with their teacher for a lesson. The teacher may record themselves doing lessons," said Neves.
She said they will also use other platforms to help students learn like OETA’s new educational programming.
She said online or distance learning will be different than a typical school day.
Chief Learning Officer Devin Fletcher said teachers are working on ways to work with and connect with students who may learn differently than others.
"Our teachers are already working, pulling together resources and packets that will be differentiated specially for our exceptional students," said Fletcher.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said the district is still working on its plan.
She said students who don't have access to the internet will use printed packets for their studies.
In the meantime, TPS is trying to help all its students find a way to access the web.
"Our job is to provide them with as many resources as we can, listen to the feedback and keep getting better," said Gist.
Starting Friday parents can pick up free breakfasts and lunches for their students without them being present. They will need a form of ID. You can find information on that by clicking here.