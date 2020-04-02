Tulsa Firefighters Create Advanced Method Of Sanitation
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Tulsa firefighters came up with a new way to disinfect their equipment, and now fire departments all over the country are putting their system into practice.
It uses hypochlorous acid to kill viruses, in a sprayer system made with equipment that many stations already have.
Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department, said "Our own employees figured out a way to make this mobile and efficient and quick."
The Fire Department said the spray disinfects without damaging equipment, whether that's a blood pressure cuff or stethoscope or the interior and electronics inside their trucks.
"As of now, we've treated the dispatch center and we've treated numerous police cars, because it's an issue - they're picking up numerous people and there's no way to know if those people are exposed or not" said Little.
The department hopes to get one of the units for every station - so they can use it after every medical run.
Right now, firefighters are using a bleach product to do that, and it's more time consuming.
Firefighter Tyler Broughton was using the new system Thursday to disinfect medical equipment and a fire engine.
"You're trying not to get it wet and it's trying to stick. So, if we sprayed this with a water hose, it would run down, and this isn't going to run down,” Broughton said.
Little said a key benefit is that it doesn't have to be wiped off, and it kills viruses in 60 seconds.
"Until we find something better, this is a pretty ideal situation for us" he said.
The department is sharing the plans with firefighters across the country, as first responders search for ways to avoid spreading COVID-19.