The victim told officers he was shot in the arm in the parking lot of Quality Inn and Suites.

He stumbled to the entrance of the hotel but wasn’t able to make it inside.

Police said a friend picked him up outside the hotel and took him to the QuikTrip near 31st and Sheridan hoping they’d be able to find an ambulance there.

Officers said the victim was alert and talking as he was taken to the hospital, and they expect him to be OK

At this point, it’s not clear who the shooter is or if the victim and gunman know each other.