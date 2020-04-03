DPS Suspends In-Person Services Amid Coronavirus Crisis
The Department of Public Safety says they'll be suspending face to face services until further notice to protect the public and their employees from the spread of the coronavirus.
If someone visits the website my.OK.gov, DPS says they'll now offer online renewals for Class D Drivers Licenses and State Identification Cards.
DPS says they have also extended until further notice all expiration date Class D Drivers licenses, State Identification cards, and also Commercial Drivers licenses and Handicap parking placards.
DPS Commissioner John Scully said in a quote, "The Department of Public Safety and our extraordinary employees are committed to providing necessary services to all our citizens at this very challenging time. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the online tools we offer in order to meet your needs.”
DPS says while its not available yet, they are working on a way to expand their online services to include commercial Driver Licenses and suspended or revoked Driver Licenses.